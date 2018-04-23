HEALTH & FITNESS

Skipping breakfast tied to weight gain

People who eat breakfast regularly less likely to gain weight - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 23, 2018. (WPVI)

The more days skipped, the more weight and belly fat gained
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WPVI) --
There is more proof that breakfast may be the most important meal of the day.

According to a new study, people who eat breakfast on a regular basis are less likely to gain weight.

Mayo Clinic researchers followed about 350 adults for 12 years.

They found that regular breakfast-eaters only gained 3 pounds during that time, while people who ate breakfast occasionally put on an average of 5 pounds.

Those who skipped it entirely gained 8 pounds, and it was mostly belly fat.

It still comes down to calories.

But the researchers think eating a healthy breakfast - something with healthy carbs and protein - helps prevent over-eating later in the day.
