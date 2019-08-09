Health & Fitness

Smartphone-based system accurate picks up diabetic retinopathy

A system using a smartphone and artificial intelligence is proving itself in picking up eye problems in diabetics.

In a trial in India, the Remidio system was very accurate at diagnosing diabetic retinopathy - the deterioration of the retina.

Remidio uses a smartphone attached to a camera which takes pictures of the retina.

The A-I analyzes the images, comparing them to a healthy retina.

It is self-contained, and works without an internet connection
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckeye caresmartphonesdiabetes
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retail worker charged with groping child in NJ store
2 suspects sought for explosion at Mayfair gas station
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
NTSB returns to site where parents, teen died in plane crash
Vandals tag mural in Brewerytown, reward offered
SEPTA Trolley Tunnel to close for 10 days
Portion of Schuylkill Expressway EB closing all weekend
Show More
Free Frontier flights for those with last name 'Green' or 'Greene'
1 dead after home invasion in Rhawnhurst: Police
Eagles backup QB Sudfeld suffers broken wrist
Dirt bike rider dies, truck driver charged after Columbus Boulevard crash
Designers of the Phillie Phanatic speak out amid lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News