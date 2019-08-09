Smartphone-based system accurate picks up diabetic retinopathy

A system using a smartphone and artificial intelligence is proving itself in picking up eye problems in diabetics.
In a trial in India, the Remidio system was very accurate at diagnosing diabetic retinopathy - the deterioration of the retina.
Remidio uses a smartphone attached to a camera which takes pictures of the retina.
The A-I analyzes the images, comparing them to a healthy retina.
It is self-contained, and works without an internet connection
