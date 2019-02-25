HEALTH & FITNESS

Smoking cigarettes can lead to vision damage, study reveals

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WPVI) --
A new study finds smoking cigarettes can lead to vision damage.

Researchers at Rutgers University studied heavy smokers, who smoked more than 20 cigarettes a day.

Over time, they had significant changes in their red-green and blue-yellow color vision.

They also had greater difficulty discriminating contrasts and colors than non-smokers.

Previous studies have also pointed to smoking as doubling the risk for macular degeneration.

