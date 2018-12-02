HEALTHCHECK

Snoring in women could mean greater risk of heart attack or stroke

Snoring in women could mean greater risk of heart attack or stroke. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

Women, do you snore?

If so, that could put you at a greater risk for heart attack or stroke than men.

British researchers evaluated nearly 4,500 adults.

They found that there's a physical change in the heart during snoring, which affects the part of the heart that pumps blood to the body.

Women were found to be more vulnerable than men to these changes.

