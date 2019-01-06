Social media linked to higher risk of depression in teen girls

Social media has been linked to a higher risk of depression among teenage girls.
That's according to a new study involving nearly 11,000 teenagers in Britain.
Researchers found that girls were twice as likely as boys to show depressive symptoms linked to social media use.
It was mainly due to online harassment and disturbed sleep.
The study revealed that 14-year-old girls used social media the most.
They used it for more than three hours a day.
healthhealthchecksocial mediadepression
