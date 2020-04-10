Coronavirus

Some New Jersey convicts could get home confinement under executive order

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Certain prisoners deemed low-risk could be moved to temporary home confinement or freed on parole because of the spread of COVID-19 under an executive order Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

State correctional institutions are seeing COVID-19 spread within their walls, the governor said, leading him to sign the order.

People convicted of what Murphy called serious crimes like murder or rape would not be eligible for home confinement or parole.

New Jersey's death toll from COVID-19 climbed by 233 people to about 2,000 on Friday, Murphy said.

While the number of positive cases and fatalities continue to climb, Murphy said, "good early signs" were beginning to emerge.

The rate at which the number of positive cases doubles in hard-hit Bergen County had lengthened to about seven days, up from about three days.

LATEST NUMBERS

Murphy reported 3,627 new positive cases in the state of New Jersey as of 10 a.m. Friday.

Murphy said the state-wide total of positive COVID-19 cases is now 54,588, with 7,570 of those cases in the hospital, 1,679 in intensive care and 1,663 of those intensive care patients on ventilators.

Murphy said 682 people to date have been discharged from hospital care for COVID-19.
LEAVE GATHERING TO FACETIME

Residents should stay apart during Easter and Passover, Murphy said. "Leave the gathering to FaceTime or Zoom," he said. Rigorous social distancing is the key to combating the virus, Murphy and health officials said.

HOSPITAL FIGURES

About 7,500 people were hospitalized because of the virus, the governor said. That's up from roughly 7,000 the previous 24 hours. More than 1,600 people were in critical condition, with another 1,600 on ventilators. Each category was up from 1,500 on Thursday. Nearly 700 people have been discharged, up from about 500 the previous day.

ABOUT THE VIRUS

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseybudgettaxescoronavirusgovernor phil murphy
