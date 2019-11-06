Spider webs inspire surgical tape invention

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WPVI) -- The sticky quality of spider webs inspired a team at Massachusetts Institute of Technology to invent a new surgical tape.They noticed how the webs absorb water, to help them snare other insects.They thought that would seal wet tissues in the body, in places where stitches or glues don't work.The new tape has worked on various types of rat and pig tissue.And it sticks within 5 seconds.