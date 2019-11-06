Health & Fitness

Spider webs inspire surgical tape invention

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WPVI) -- The sticky quality of spider webs inspired a team at Massachusetts Institute of Technology to invent a new surgical tape.

They noticed how the webs absorb water, to help them snare other insects.

They thought that would seal wet tissues in the body, in places where stitches or glues don't work.

The new tape has worked on various types of rat and pig tissue.

And it sticks within 5 seconds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthchecksurgery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE Election Results
Man found dead, tied to bed in Fox Chase
Police: Woman accused of faking cancer also impersonated Del. officer
Man arrested in home invasion attack on elderly veteran in Wilmington
Union workers fix homes damaged in Philadelphia police standoff
19-year-old injured in collision between school bus, SUV in West Philadelphia
Show More
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Man turns himself in after assault inside South Philadelphia tavern
Woman accused of faking cancer, collecting over $10K in donations
Most OK, some confused with electronic voting machines in Philly
PennDOT crews are gearing up for winter
More TOP STORIES News