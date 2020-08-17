WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
FYI Philly
Spirits Up! sparks outdoor workouts around Philadelphia to promote healthy living
WPVI
By Natalie Jason
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Founder Sudan Green started Spirits Up! as a group yoga and meditation experience, held over six days of the recent unrest surrounding the death of George Floyd.
Now he is ready to take the initiative to the next level with group activities designed to be resources for healthy living and healing within the black community.
Spirits Up!
|
GoFundMe Campaign
|
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
philadelphia
fyi philly
black owned business
fyi fitness
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Harriett's Bookshop is "Black Girl Magic" via books, conversation
Watch the full episode of FYI Philly from Aug. 15
A vacation for your senses in FYI Philly
Watch the full episode of FYI Philly from August 8, 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy standing near ice cream truck struck by hit-and-run driver: Police
Teen picking up pizza shot and killed in car: Police
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Violent Weekend: 2 triple shootings Sunday in Philly
Man charged in attempted kidnapping of WWE star: Police
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, A Late Day Storm Possible
Show More
Panda cam: Panda at National Zoo could give birth within days
Longtime Bucks Burger King worker gets new bike from police after theft
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
Former player becomes first-ever Black NFL team president
Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued
More TOP STORIES News