Health & Fitness

Squat and reach - Today's Tip

Shoshana has a great routine to start your day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tip
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 40 shots fired in North Philadelphia, man critical
Stabbing investigation at Bucks County apartment complex
Man killed, shot in the head while driving in South Philadelphia
Spotted Lanternfly spotted at Ridley Creek State Park
AccuWeather: Scattered Storms
Meek Mill expected in Center City court Tuesday
Chestnut Street Bridge closed to traffic for one year
Show More
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Identical mirror twins get nearly identical breast cancer diagnoses
Victoria's Secret hires first transgender model
Troubleshooters Investigation: Health Care Scheme
Car flips over onto sidewalk in Broad Street crash
More TOP STORIES News