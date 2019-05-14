WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
2019 Philly Auto Show
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions 2019: Black History Month
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Squat and twist - Today's Tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5299201" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Shoshana has a high intensity workout you can do anywhere.
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Shoshana has a high intensity workout you can do anywhere.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
6abc fitness tip
today's tip
rothman
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Elderly woman mugged on way home from church
Nursing home residents say 2016 attack could have been prevented
Gritty wins Webby Award
Verizon offering $10K reward in South Jersey network destruction spree
Pizza delivery driver robbed in West Philly
AccuWeather: Cloudy & Cool, Spotty Showers Today
Show More
Girl, 9, pens encouraging note to Embiid after series loss to Raptors
Tiger Woods named in wrongful death lawsuit
Aggressive turkeys going after people in Boston
ESPN: 76ers coach Brett Brown will return next season
4 dead, 2 missing after midair floatplane collision
More TOP STORIES News