St. Christopher's doctor infected with COVID-19; ICU closed to new patients

COVID-19 stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, which was when the first cases were reported.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A doctor at Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children has been diagnosed with a presumed case of the coronavirus. The doctor worked in the ICU.The physician, who hasn't been identified, was last at the hospital on March 11 when he started to feel sick.The infection was not acquired in the hospital.The hospital is now notifying all patients and their families who may have been impacted by the exposure.In addition, the ICU is now closed to new admissions and the Level 1 Trauma department is closed.ICU staff will now wear additional protective gear and children in the ICU unit will not be transferred out. A total of 6 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Philadelphia to date.