Health & Fitness

Standing crunch - Today's Tip

Shoshana demonstrates how to engage your abs with a standing crunch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tip
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 injured in Florence Twp. fire
Burlington-Bristol Bridge reopens after crash
Cell phone, foot chase lead to carjacker suspect's arrest
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Possibly 2 bears spotted in Delco, last seen in Springfield
Family, classmates remember teen fatally shot in North Philadelphia
Ollie's Bargain Outlet CEO, founder dies at 61
Show More
Man shot multiple times in Olney
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Berks Co.
Chester Co. man arrested with gun at Philadelphia Int'l Airport
AccuWeather: Sunshine and a Cold Wind
7-year-old Eagles fan gives team advice on how to stop 'stinking'
More TOP STORIES News