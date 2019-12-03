WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Standing crunch - Today's Tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Shoshana demonstrates how to engage your abs with a standing crunch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
6abc fitness tip
today's tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 injured in Florence Twp. fire
Burlington-Bristol Bridge reopens after crash
Cell phone, foot chase lead to carjacker suspect's arrest
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Possibly 2 bears spotted in Delco, last seen in Springfield
Family, classmates remember teen fatally shot in North Philadelphia
Ollie's Bargain Outlet CEO, founder dies at 61
Show More
Man shot multiple times in Olney
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Berks Co.
Chester Co. man arrested with gun at Philadelphia Int'l Airport
AccuWeather: Sunshine and a Cold Wind
7-year-old Eagles fan gives team advice on how to stop 'stinking'
More TOP STORIES News