West Chester, Pa. declares state of emergency after spike in COVID-19 cases

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Borough of West Chester, Pa. has declared a state of emergency due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.It goes into effect at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 2."The purpose is to improve our government's ability to manage novel coronavirus transmission in our community," Mayor Dianne Herrin said in a statement.She said the rate of infection is "particularly high" in people ages 18 to 22, and the cases are concentrated in the "rental community."Among those tested, 18 to 22 years olds were the majority of positive cases in the community, according to numbers from the borough The borough is home to West Chester University, though the college is not mentioned by name in the declaration.A statement from the University reads, in part, "West Chester University considers itself a partner in the West Chester community and takes seriously its responsibility to put actions in place that strongly encourage students to practice social distancing and wear masks to aide in mitigation of COVID-19." (In a news release, the borough outlined the following measures: