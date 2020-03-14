Coronavirus in Delaware: Governor declares state of emergency; schools closed for 2 weeks

The declaration will make it easier for state agencies to coordinate and mobilize state resources in response to the virus.
It also prohibits price gouging, encourages the cancellation of "nonessential" public gatherings of 100 people or more.
In a news release Friday evening, Carney directed public schools to be closed through March 27.
Drive-thru testing clinic in Wilmington
Concerned residents showed up by the hundreds in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, and cars were lined up for blocks, with passengers anxious to be tested for the coronavirus.
ChristianaCare, along with the Health Department, offered a free drive-through clinic.
People drove up and got a quick nasal swab that is sent off to a lab for testing. The hope is to reduce the spread of the virus and take some of the demands off of local emergency rooms.
The free testing was only for individuals that were exhibiting symptoms consistent with coronavirus.
Health experts say test results should be available within two to five days.
If you have symptoms, you are urged to contact your doctor. People with questions about the coronavirus can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899.