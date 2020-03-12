State orders major coronavirus containment effort in Montgomery County, including closure of schools and entertainment venues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6004332" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Montgomery County officials said a 35-year-old Lower Providence Township police officer has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

County-by-county breakdown

Bucks (2)



Delaware (1)



Monroe (2)



Montgomery (13)



Northampton (1)



Philadelphia (1)



Pike (1)



Wayne (1)

COVID-19 stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, which was when the first cases were reported.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is shutting down schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County.The plan goes into effect Friday, March 13, for the more tha 800,000 county residents."We are going to begin significant and decisive social distancing," Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference on Thursday.Wolf ordered the closure of all schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County. That includes YMCA facilities, theaters, sporting events and concerts.Schools of all types are included, including public schools, pre-k, higher education and private schools. State-licensed daycares are also closed under the order, county officials said.He said no mass gatherings should be held, including conferences and rallies.Wolf strongly recommended the closure of non-essential retail facilities.Governor Wolf ordered critical infrastructure to remain open.That includes all health care facilities such as pharmacies, urgent care facilities, primary care, outpatient services, long-term care facilities and hospitals.That also includes gas stations, grocery stores, utilities, public safety, correctional facilities, government facilities, and mass transit.Amtrak will begin operating a reduced schedule Friday and Ardmore station will be closed for two weeks.Wolf said his office is working with SEPTA to evaluate the impact on mass transit."My administration will is working closely with our transportation partners to be sure we maintain essential transportation services wherever possible," Wolf said.Any state employee traveling in and out of Montgomery County between workplace and home is being asked to work remotely.Wolf said the approach is planned to last for two weeks but will be continually evaluated. He called the steps "far less draconian than what we may have to do in the future if we don't act now."Across the state, he encouraged the cancellation or postponement of any large gatherings, especially with more than 250 attendees.He also discouraged people to go to recreational activities in public places.He asked religious leaders to use discretion to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Health officials said Thursday there are now 22 cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, including 13 cases in Montgomery County and one in Northampton County.The four new cases in Montgomery County were identified as:-A 35-year-old man from Skippack Township, whose symptoms do not require hospitalization. He is being monitored at home. This individual had direct contact with a previously identified presumptive positive individual in Montgomery County.-A 58-year-old man from Lower Merion Township, whose symptoms do not require hospitalization. He is being monitored at home. The individual traveled to a location inside of the United States where coronavirus is known to be active.-A 53-year-old woman who lives in the same Lower Merion home, whose symptoms do not require hospitalization. She is being monitored at home. The individual traveled to a location inside of the United States where coronavirus is known to be active.-A 58-year-old woman who lives in Conshohocken borough whose symptoms do not require hospitalization. She is being monitored at home. This individual had direct contact with a previously identified presumptive positive individual in Montgomery County.Across the county, 19 of the cases are presumptive positive. During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, county officials said a 35-year-old Lower Providence Township police officer has tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus."The Montgomery County Office of Public Health is currently working to determine which individuals, including other township staff and members of the public, this individual came into contact with while infected and before starting a self-isolation period," officials said in a news release.The man lives in Perkiomen Township.On Monday, a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor working at a facility in King of Prussia tested presumptive positive for COVID-19."In total, the physician cared for approximately two dozen patients directly and came into contact with 17 staff members. Staff and patient families who become symptomatic have been advised to obtain testing from the Pennsylvania Department of Health," said officials with CHOP. Staff and patient families who become symptomatic have been advised to obtain testing from the Pennsylvania Department of Health," said officials with CHOP.Bucks County announced its first two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday night.County officials say both are adults who reside in the same house, and both are in isolation at their home with mild symptoms.The two had attended an out-of-state gathering recently where they came into contact with two other people who later tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, the county said."These two cases did not get their coronavirus in Bucks County," a health official said Wednesday.The two Bucks County residents developed symptoms of the virus - including cough, fever and shortness of breath - a few days after returning home.On Wednesday, health officials said two previously presumptive cases in Delaware and Wayne counties were confirmed positive by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The latest case is an adult resident of Monroe County, who is currently in a hospital. This individual was in contact with someone else who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.Another patient in Monroe County has been released from the hospital and is in isolation at home, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.