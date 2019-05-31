Staying safe at the Jersey Shore this summer season

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- It's going to be a perfect weekend to head to the shore, but despite all the sun and fun - there are dangers to be aware of."I love the water, ski, sun - just everything," said Sierra Etes from Newark, New Jersey."Hanging out with friends, enjoying the nice weather, ocean - that's what I like," said Chris Darrigo from Albany, New York.Things are calm now, but beach patrol is ready for what could be on the horizon. Vince Granese with Atlantic City Beach Patrol reminds everyone have fun, but be safe."Our main concern is people swim on beaches with lifeguards on duty. Listen to lifeguards. They're going to give you direction where it is safe and not safe to swim," he said.Another concern is the sun. Always make sure to protect your skin. Sunscreen should be broad spectrum, at least spf 30 and remember to re-apply.As for any creatures lurking in the water, Granese says it's too early for jellyfish"Jellyfish are typically when the water warms up, they'll come around, they come up when the water is warmer," he said.But there have been reports of a much smaller kind of jellyfish in the back bays.Those tyles of jellyfish are tiny, as small as a spider, and they can be dangerous. So if you are someone who likes to go crabbing or fishing, try to check the water before and of course you do want to wear boots to protect yourself.