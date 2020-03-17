Strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death and the leading cause of long-term disability in the United States.
The doctors at Jefferson Health provides us with helpful information about strokes, and why getting immediate help is essential for recovery.
Knowing the signs to look for and how to seek help is important to saving a loved one's life. Also, get a look at Jefferson's mobile stroke unit, which provides immediate relief throughout Bucks County and beyond.
For more information, visit JeffersonHealth.org/brainpossible
Stroke is a Medical Emergency - Know the Signs and Treatment
