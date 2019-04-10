LAKE ORION, Michigan (WPVI) -- A student in Michigan received a big welcome on his first day back to school after undergoing a heart transplant.
Teachers and students at Pine Tree Center in Lake Orion, Michigan waited for Tyler Krueger with open arms and lots of balloons.
Cell phone video shows the sweet welcome and the enthusiastic cheers as Krueger embraces his teachers and proudly walks into school.
According to Storyful , Krueger just returned to school this week following his heart transplant in September.
Student receives warm welcome after heart transplant
