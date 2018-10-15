Study: 1/3 of parents don't believe flu shots work

A new survey shows a shocking number of parents are skeptical of flu vaccinations, despite their long record of success.The survey by Orlando Health found that a third of parents don't believe flu shots work and more than half still believe kids can get the flu from the shot, even though it's made of a killed virus.While some parents don't value vaccinations, kids do."It helps protect you from the flu, and so when you go to school, your friends don't catch it," said Hannah McMichael.The US has already lost its first child to flu this season - a child in Florida who wasn't vaccinated.So doctors coast-to-coast are urging parents to get their kids protected.Even if a child gets sick, it's much less likely to mean hospitalization.------