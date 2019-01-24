HEALTH & FITNESS

30 minutes of exercise can counteract a day of sitting, study says

30 minutes of exercise can counteract a day of sitting, study says

A study published this month found just 30 minutes of physical activity a day can counteract a day of sitting.

Researchers from Columbia University evaluated 8,000 healthy adults ages 45 and older.

The study found that substituting half an hour of sitting with light physical activity could lower the risk of early death by about 17 percent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one in four U.S. adults sit for more than eight hours a day.

