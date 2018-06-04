HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: ACL repair holds up over time

EMBED </>More Videos

ACL surgery holds up over time - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on June 4, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you've ever suffered an ACL tear, there is good news for the future.

Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic followed nearly 1,600 people after ACL surgery and checked in with them after two years, 6 years and 10 years.

If patients completed their rehabilitation, they were still in good shape two years out.

After that, some reported being less active but their pain and mobility - in terms of what they could do - remained the same.

On the flip side, patients who seemed to have more problems were people who needed a revision surgery, people who smoke or who are overweight.

It's just one more reason to do what you can to make healthy choices.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckaclsurgery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News