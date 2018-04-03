HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Adults with diabetes least likely to go to dentist

Study: Adults with diabetes least likely to go to dentist - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on APril 3, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There's a new concern about how adults with diabetes are managing their health.

A new study shows they're consistently the least likely to go to the dentist.

This is despite having a greater risk for problems like inflammation around the gums that can actually make their diabetes worse.

So take this as a reminder - everyone - but especially if you have diabetes, you should be getting a dental check-up at least once a year.

