Study: Alcohol tied to harmful mouth bacteria

There's a new not-so-great side effect of too much alcohol.It can change the balance of good and bad bacteria in your mouth and that can lead to other significant health problems.Researchers at New York University School of Medicine found more bad bacteria in the mouths of people who routinely drank one or more alcoholic drinks per day.Those harmful germs are known to lead to gum disease, heart problems, and even some cancers.Researchers are still working to explain the connection.------