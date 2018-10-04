HEALTHCHECK

Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer in study

EMBED </>More Videos

Processed meat linked to breast cancer. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 4, 2018. (Shutterstock)

Researchers say eating processed meats like bacon, sausage and ham could increase the risk of breast cancer.

The findings were published in the International Journal of Cancer.

Researchers combined information from 16 other studies on breast cancer.

They determined the consumption of 25 to 30 grams of processed meat a day works out to a nine percent increase in breast cancer.

"This systematic review and metaanalysis including prospective cohort studies of red meat and processed meat consumption provides evidence that higher consumption of processed meat is associated with higher risk of breast cancer. However, red meat was not a significant cause of breast cancer," the study says.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcancerbaconfoodresearchstudyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Consumer Reports: When you should keep your sick kids home
Boy who can't play outside becomes honorary officer
Newborns with congenital syphilis hit 20-year high
Study: Yo-yo dieting can lead to heart attack, stroke
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
6abc Beating the Odds Against Breast Cancer - Get Involved
Total body move - Today's Fitness Tip
Consumer Reports: When you should keep your sick kids home
The 4 best dance studios in Philadelphia
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Off-duty officer wrestles butcher knife from road rage suspect
Man shot in Fox Chase drive-by shooting dies
Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills woman in Delaware County
1 killed, 4 injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown
Hunting Park residents shelter in place due to possible gas leak
Troubleshooters: Internet rental scams
Box truck crashes into utility pole on Route 73
2 injured in bus, truck crash on New Jersey Turnpike
Show More
Officer killed, 6 other officers wounded in South Carolina
Senate gets FBI Kavanaugh report, with initial vote Friday
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Warmer and More Humid Today
Police draw guns on 2 Rowan students after mistaken identity
Man seriously injured in Wilmington shooting
More News