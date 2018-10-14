Study: C-sections have nearly doubled worldwide since 2000

A new study finds that the number of pregnant women undergoing a c-section has nearly doubled since the year 2000.According to a report in the "Lancet" Journal, nearly 30 million babies were born in 2015 using the procedure.Here in the U.S., it accounts for 32-percent of births.C-sections were most common in Latin American and the Caribbean, where it was used in more than 44-percent of births.While experts say it should be made universally available, they all also raised concern that it may be overused, putting both mother and child at risk.------