Study: C-sections have nearly doubled worldwide since 2000

Study: C-sections have nearly doubled worldwide since 2000. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on October 14, 2018.

A new study finds that the number of pregnant women undergoing a c-section has nearly doubled since the year 2000.

According to a report in the "Lancet" Journal, nearly 30 million babies were born in 2015 using the procedure.

Here in the U.S., it accounts for 32-percent of births.

C-sections were most common in Latin American and the Caribbean, where it was used in more than 44-percent of births.

While experts say it should be made universally available, they all also raised concern that it may be overused, putting both mother and child at risk.

