HEALTHCHECK

Study: Caffeine in the womb linked to child obesity

EMBED </>More Videos

High caffeine linked to child weight gain. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Pregnant women are told to limit coffee to one cup a day, but new research says even that is a problem.

A study says that one cup could put the unborn baby on a path to obesity.

Researchers in Norway studied 50,000 pregnant women over 11 years.

They found exposure to any caffeine level while in the womb was associated with a heightened risk of the child being overweight by age 3 and 5.

As with all medical decisions, if you are pregnant and wondering what to do now about coffee or other drinks with caffeine, consult with your doctor.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckpregnant womanpregnancycoffee
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Are carrots good for you?
Atlanta teacher takes to highway seeking kidney donor
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News