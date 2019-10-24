If you've ever felt more aches and pains on humid days, science now shows it's not your imagination.
Volunteers in England recorded their pain symptoms on a smartphone app, while doctors used GPS data to check weather conditions on those days.
Humidity was the most important factor, but wind and low barometric pressure also increased pain.
Study leaders say they may now be able to create an accurate pain forecast.
Study confirms link between pain and humidity
