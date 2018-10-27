HEALTHCHECK

Study: Dad's diet and exercise habits could impact unborn baby's DNA

Study: Dad's diet and exercise habits could impact unborn baby's DNA. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 27, 2018.

You've heard of the term "dad bod."

According to a new study at Ohio State University, a father's diet and exercise habits before conception could have an impact on the unborn baby's DNA.

Researchers split male mice into four groups -- two were fed high-fat diets, the others received normal diets.

Within those groups, some were sedentary and some were free to exercise.

They found that the sets of mice that exercise, no matter their diet, had healthier offspring.

The researchers found that a 30-minute walk or job was as effective as intense workouts.

