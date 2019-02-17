Study: Dessert before dinner can have beneficial results

It's the stuff childhood dreams are made of.
A new study by the University of Arizona found that eating dessert before dinner can be beneficial.
Researchers put cheesecake at the beginning and the end of a cafeteria line.
When people chose the cheesecake at the beginning, they subsequently opted for a lower calorie meal.
In fact, they ate 30-percent fewer calories than diners who chose fruit at the beginning of the line.
