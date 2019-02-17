HEALTHCHECK

Study: Dessert before dinner can have beneficial results

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Dessert before dinner can have beneficial results. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on February 17, 2019.

It's the stuff childhood dreams are made of.

A new study by the University of Arizona found that eating dessert before dinner can be beneficial.

Researchers put cheesecake at the beginning and the end of a cafeteria line.

When people chose the cheesecake at the beginning, they subsequently opted for a lower calorie meal.

In fact, they ate 30-percent fewer calories than diners who chose fruit at the beginning of the line.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckdietingdesserts
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Yoga at a young age can help kids manage stress and calm themselves
New study says age is just a number
Flu season national and local progress report
Being a night owl could determine how your brain functions
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Yoga at a young age can help kids manage stress and calm themselves
New study says age is just a number
Flu season national and local progress report
Being a night owl could determine how your brain functions
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has 'shifted'
Center City streets reopen following equipment transportation
Police officer, woman injured after vehicle crashes into patrol car in Pennsauken
Man fatally shot in South Philadelphia
Vehicle overturns after being involved in crash on the Schuylkill Expressway
Car rolls down embankment, striking several trees in East Oak Lane
Fire crews battle fire at apartment building in Allentown
Woman's body discovered in trash can in Cedarbrook
Show More
At least 1 dead in crash in Upper Chichester Township
Firefighters battle house fire in West Mount Airy
Florida woman seeks justice after fiance killed in Philadelphia
Aurora shooting: Victims ID'd; shooter had gun illegally, just been fired
3 children, 2 adults injured in Roosevelt Blvd. crash in Crescentville
More News