Study: Diagnoses on the rise for kids with A.D.H.D.

Study: Diagnoses on the rise for kids with A.D.H.D. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on October 4, 2018.

A new study shows the number of kids diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD has shot up over the last twenty years.

Experts say it's due to better detection and newer treatments.

Experts say when there are better treatments available for any ailment, more people are willing to come in and get a diagnosis.

Researchers say the percentage of kids with ADHD went from 6-percent to 10-percent.

Symptoms include having trouble paying attention, hyperactivity and being impulsive.

Not all kids with the disorder have all the symptoms. And it used to be parents didn't want their kids to be diagnosed, fearing they could be labeled as a "problem child" in the classroom. But doctors say if there are symptoms, having your child checked puts them in a better position to succeed.

"What I tell families a lot of times is knowledge is power. The symptoms are there whether you give it a name or not. If we name it and describe it, then we can get programs in place to help," said Dr. Veena Ahuja of the Cleveland Clinic.

It's important if kids are diagnosed that they're followed because symptoms can change over time. And if they are on medication, they should be closely monitored.

