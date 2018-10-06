Study: Dieters can lose more weight by 'imagining' themselves slimmer

If you're trying to lose a little, maybe you can just think yourself slim.
Researchers in Australia have found that dieters can lose up to five times more weight by using a new technique called "functional imagery training" or FIT.
The therapy requires a person to "imagine" themselves slimmer.
Overweight people who used the therapy lost more inches from the waist and continued to lose more weight after the intervention was finished.
