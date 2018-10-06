HEALTHCHECK

Study: Dieters can lose more weight by 'imagining' themselves slimmer

Study: Dieters can lose more weight by 'imagining' themselves slimmer. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

If you're trying to lose a little, maybe you can just think yourself slim.

Researchers in Australia have found that dieters can lose up to five times more weight by using a new technique called "functional imagery training" or FIT.

The therapy requires a person to "imagine" themselves slimmer.

Overweight people who used the therapy lost more inches from the waist and continued to lose more weight after the intervention was finished.

