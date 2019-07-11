Health & Fitness

Study: Drinking one sugary drink a day increases cancer risk by 20 percent

Just a small glass of juice or soda a day can increase your overall risk for cancer by nearly 20 percent.

Researchers looked at more than 100,000 adults in France.

The study linked the consumption of sugary drinks to an increased risk of several types of cancers - including breast cancer.

The lead author of the study says high sugar content in many drinks seemed to be the main risk factor for developing cancer.
