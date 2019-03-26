Health & Fitness

Study: Edible marijuana may pose health risk

EMBED <>More Videos

Study: Edible marijuana may pose health risk. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on March 26, 2019.

A new study shows that edible marijuana may pose a special risk.

The research was conducted at a Denver hospital, where recreational cannabis is legal.

They found that there was a three-fold increase in emergency room visits due to edible marijuana.

While inhaled marijuana caused the most severe problems, researchers found that marijuana infused foods and candies also led to trouble.

Patients went to the ER with symptoms such as repeated vomiting, racing hearts and psychotic episodes.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarijuana
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Video: Gunman opens fire at Georgia apartment complex
Family calls man who admitted to raping, murdering teen 'gentle giant'
3 Philly dental practices shut down, patients urged to get tested
Representative's prayer in Pa. House generates complaints
Police: Cadet assaulted at Valley Forge Military Academy
N.J. approves 'Right to Die' bill for terminally ill patients
Show More
Pa. Turnpike reopens after crash spills dish soap on road
Opening Day Facts: Baseball is almost back!
Harper, Phillies arrive in Philly as Opening Day nears
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Brisk and Chilly Today
Philadelphia firefighter to be laid to rest Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News