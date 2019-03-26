A new study shows that edible marijuana may pose a special risk.
The research was conducted at a Denver hospital, where recreational cannabis is legal.
They found that there was a three-fold increase in emergency room visits due to edible marijuana.
While inhaled marijuana caused the most severe problems, researchers found that marijuana infused foods and candies also led to trouble.
Patients went to the ER with symptoms such as repeated vomiting, racing hearts and psychotic episodes.
Study: Edible marijuana may pose health risk
