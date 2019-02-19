HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Fentanyl often unnecessarily prescribed

A new report says the highly-addictive drug fentanyl has been unnecessarily prescribed to an alarming number of patients.

The study in the Journal of the American Medical Association says the FDA and drug makers aren't properly monitoring use of the opioid.

The use of fentanyl is supposed to be highly restricted in order limit abuse.

The drug is 100 times more powerful than morphine, and goes into the bloodstream within seconds.

