Study finds link between cold weather and alcohol consumption

Study finds link between cold weather and alcohol consumption. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on November 24, 2018.

A new study finds a link between cold weather and alcohol consumption.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh studied data from 193 countries, including the United States.

They found there is more drinking and more cases of alcoholic cirrhosis in areas where temperatures are lower and there is less sunlight.

Study authors say the findings justify stricter laws on alcohol pricing and advertising during the winter months.

