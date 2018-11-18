HEALTHCHECK

Study finds low-carb diet may help you burn calories

Study finds low-carb diet may help you burn calories. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 18, 2018.

A new study finds a low-carb diet may help you burn more calories.

Researchers say adults placed on a low-carb, high-fat diet burned an average of 250 more calories per day than those on a high-carb diet.

Over three years, that translates to a 20-pound weight loss.

The study goes against the conventional thinking that it's only calorie-cutting that matters.

