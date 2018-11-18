Study finds low-carb diet may help you burn calories

A new study finds a low-carb diet may help you burn more calories.
Researchers say adults placed on a low-carb, high-fat diet burned an average of 250 more calories per day than those on a high-carb diet.
Over three years, that translates to a 20-pound weight loss.
The study goes against the conventional thinking that it's only calorie-cutting that matters.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckdietweight loss
healthhealthcheckdietweight loss