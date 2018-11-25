HEALTHCHECK

Study finds secondhand cannabis smoke can provoke allergy, worsen asthma in children

Study finds secondhand cannabis smoke can provoke allergy, worsen asthma in children. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 25, 2018.

A new study finds that smoking marijuana around children can provoke an allergy, and worsen asthma.

Researchers at the National Jewish Health Center in Denver say they have found that children exposed to marijuana smoke can become allergic to cannabis.

They say this is the first time that an allergy to cannabis has been documented.

With the trend toward legalization, the doctors say this suggests a need to question a child's exposure to marijuana smoke.

