Study finds smelling foods may satisfy your hunger cravings

A new study finds that just smelling high-calorie foods may satisfy your hunger cravings.
Researchers at the University of South Florida says it all comes down to the length of exposure to the food's aromas.
Those who smelled cookies for just 30 seconds were more likely to want a cookie than those who smelled them for longer than two minutes.
Study authors say the smell of the meal signaled satisfaction in the brain as much as actually eating it.
