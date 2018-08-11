Study finds those who exercise have better mental health

A study has found that people who exercise several times a week report having better mental health than those who do not exercise.
But researchers also found that more exercise was not always better.
Those who worked out every day reported lower levels of mental health.
Exercising for around 45 minutes 3-5 times a week was associated with the biggest benefits.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckmental healthexercise
healthhealthcheckmental healthexercise