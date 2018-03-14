HEALTH & FITNESS

Study finds women in good shape have lower chance of dementia

Study finds women in good shape have lower chance of dementia: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on March 14, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A new study out of Finland followed nearly 200 women and found a link between those in good cardiovascular shape and a lower incidence of dementia, or memory decline.

But of course other factors can also play a role in dementia. Experts say it's important to do what you can to lower the risk factors you can control.

- Don't smoke

- Keep your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar level in check

- Eat healthy and exercise

- Maintain a healthy weight

