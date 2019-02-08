Study: Flu vaccines save lives and prevent people from getting sick

There's new proof that flu vaccinations save lives and prevent people from getting sick.Last year's flu vaccine wasn't all that effective - it worked just 38 percent of the time overall and less than half of all Americans got vaccinated.But, the CDC says it still prevented 8,000 flu deaths and experts there say it prevented about 7 million people from catching the flu.The vaccine was very effective against the H1N1 strain - the dominant type last year. But it didn't work well against another strain.The CDC team believes many of those who died last season could have been saved if more people had gotten flu shots.------