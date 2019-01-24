HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Fried foods shorten life, especially for women

Study: Fried foods shorten life, especially for women

Nobody ever said fried foods were healthy, but now there's the first direct evidence they can kill you - and it's especially true for women.

Women who eat more than one serving of fried chicken or fish a week have a higher risk of heart disease and early death.

Obesity is a factor because women eating fried foods tend to eat more calories.

But doctors also think the type of cooking oil, and the commercial preparation play a role, since other countries eating fried foods don't have heart problems.

