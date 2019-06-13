Health & Fitness

Study from Australia suggests humans are ingesting plastic

An alarming new study from Australia suggests humans globally are ingesting an average of five grams of plastic every week, which is about the equivalent of a credit card.

Researchers say the plastic contamination comes from particles smaller than five millimeters which are making their way into our food, drinking water, and even the air.

Scientists at the University of Newcastle say people ingest an average of about 2000 microplastic particles each week.
