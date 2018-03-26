HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: High cholesterol in young adults undertreated

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: High cholesterol in young adults undertreated - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on March 26, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Having high cholesterol puts you at a greater risk for heart disease and a new study shows many young adults with dangerous levels aren't getting the right treatment.

The good news is, the word is getting out there and more people are getting their cholesterol checked. But there seems to be a disconnect when problems are found.

About 80 percent of adults are screened, but only 38 percent of people with elevated LDL, or bad cholesterol, are being prescribed a statin medication to lower their levels.

And it seems young adults are the most lacking. Many may be trying to improve their cholesterol with diet and exercise, but adding a statin can help lower the risk for early heart problems.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckheart health
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News