Study highlights life-extending benefits of activities

Many of us are looking ahead to the New Year, and some healthy resolutions. So, we have some information on how some athletic activities benefit your life.

A newly-released study followed more than 8,000 people starting in 1991 through last year.

As it turns out, those who played tennis lived nearly 10 years longer.

Soccer came in second best, extending lifespan by nearly 5 years.

Cyclists lived 3.7 years longer, while swimmers and joggers lived an extra 3 years.

Also, regular health club workouts added 1.5 years to the lives of people involved in the study.

