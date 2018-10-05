HEALTHCHECK

Study: Hugs improve mood on bad days

Study: Hugs make you feel better. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 5, 2018.

Scientists say a hug from a friend or loved one really does help improve your mood if you're having a bad day.

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University put this to the test. A sample of 404 adults were interviewed every night for 14 consecutive days.

They found people who consider themselves "huggers" also have better overall health and stronger relationships.

Read the full study here.

