Study: Human diet drugs can help mosquitoes stop biting

Scientists have found an offbeat way to stop mosquitoes from biting - giving them human diet drugs.In lab tests, salt water spiked with the drugs killed the mosquitoes' appetite for human blood and the effect lasted for about a week.While the diet drugs couldn't be used in the wild, the researchers have found a harmless compound which can do the same thing.Experts say we need new ways to stop mosquitoes, because they're becoming resistant to pesticides.------