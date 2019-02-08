HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Human diet drugs can help mosquitoes stop biting

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Human diet drugs help stop mosquito bites - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on February 8, 2019.

By
Scientists have found an offbeat way to stop mosquitoes from biting - giving them human diet drugs.

In lab tests, salt water spiked with the drugs killed the mosquitoes' appetite for human blood and the effect lasted for about a week.

While the diet drugs couldn't be used in the wild, the researchers have found a harmless compound which can do the same thing.

Experts say we need new ways to stop mosquitoes, because they're becoming resistant to pesticides.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckmosquito
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
College student creates prosthetic arm made from Legos
Study: Flu vaccines save lives and prevent people from getting sick
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
Officials working to correct Trenton water contamination issue
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen pleads guilty to killing activist in front of child
'50 Shades of Maple Glen' listing includes an adult den
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
Burst water main damages road, floods home in NE Philly
I-95 NB ramp to Woodhaven Road reopens after tanker fire
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Despite complaints, N.J. mayor refuses to move illegally parked RV
Facility shutting down after incapacitated woman gave birth
Show More
Jurors hear chilling confession in N.J. childhood friend murder
Multiple cars catch fire in Newtown, Bucks County
Inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape from jail
Woman robbed while pushing stroller in Fishtown
Woman sleeping in car nearly hit in Spring Garden shootout
More News