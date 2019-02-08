Study: Human diet drugs can help mosquitoes stop biting

Scientists have found an offbeat way to stop mosquitoes from biting - giving them human diet drugs.
In lab tests, salt water spiked with the drugs killed the mosquitoes' appetite for human blood and the effect lasted for about a week.
While the diet drugs couldn't be used in the wild, the researchers have found a harmless compound which can do the same thing.
Experts say we need new ways to stop mosquitoes, because they're becoming resistant to pesticides.
