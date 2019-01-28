HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Kids who play sports grow stronger bone mass

There are a lot of benefits for kids involved in sports. It can boost their confidence and prevent obesity and it also sets them up for stronger bones later in life.

A recent study followed nearly 1,000 children from age five to seventeen.

It found kids consistently involved in sports had better bone mass at age twenty than kids who either didn't play sports or dropped out.

Most people don't think of bone health when they're young, but that's when you build the majority of bone.

We start losing it in our late twenties, so the more bone density you can build as a kid, the less risk for fractures you'll face as an adult.

And kids don't have to be champion athletes.

The study shows playing sports - regardless of which sports or a child's ability - was found to have these bone-building benefits.

