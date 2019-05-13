Study: low-dose aspirin raises risk of brain bleeds for those without heart risk

A new study published in JAMA Neurology raises more concerns about the bleeding risk of low-dose aspirin.It found more brain bleeds in people who took aspirin to prevent heart attack and stroke, but who didn't have a history of those conditions.People from Asian backgrounds and those with a body mass index under 25 had the highest risk.Earlier this year, heart experts said people with no previous strokes or heart attacks should NOT take low-dose aspirin because of the risk of internal bleeding