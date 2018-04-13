HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: "Moderate" drinking of no health benefit

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: "Moderate" drinking of no health benefit. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 13, 2018. (WPVI)

A major international study has found no overall health benefits from moderate drinking.

And it questions U-S guidelines that say men can safely drink twice as much as women.

The report, which has 120 authors and covers 600-thousand people, says that while moderate drinking reduces non-fatal heart attack, it's also linked to a host of other cardiovascular problems.

The data show that the bad effects offset the good.

Those include stroke, aneurysms, deadly high blood pressure, and heart failure.

The report, published in the Lancet, says low-risk drinking means no more than seven beers a week for men and women alike.

"Drinking more may reduce the risk of nonfatal heart attack, but actually, let's balance that against the higher risk of stroke and other fatal cardiovascular diseases and shorter life expectancy," said the lead researcher.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckalcoholheart disease
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News